2 Covid-19 clusters closed: MOH

SINGAPORE - One new locally transmitted case has been confirmed on Sunday (July 11), making this the fourth day in the last eight when Singapore recorded one or zero local coronavirus cases.

The local case - currently unlinked - is among a total of eight cases reported on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 62,692.

The other seven cases are imported, and had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One was detected upon arrival while six developed the illness during their SHN or isolation.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased to 17 in the past week from 26 in the week before, while the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to nine in the past week from two in the week before, MOH said.

There are currently 20 active Covid-19 clusters, with three to 94 infections each.

Two clusters have been closed as there have been no new linked cases for the last 28 days, or two virus incubation periods, MOH said.

One involved cases linked to a tugboat named Marina Ariel where a 38-year-old Indonesian sea crew worker tested positive on June 11.

The other cluster involved cases linked to a 68-year-old Singaporean who worked as a landscape gardener at Amozonia Landscape and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on June 12.

Of the 77 patients who currently remain in hospital, most are well and under observation.

There are two in critical condition in the intensive care unit while six require oxygen supplementation.

Over the past 28 days, 23 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit, or died.

Among them, 19 were unvaccinated while four were partially vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

