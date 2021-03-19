One more being investigated for illegally collecting free Temasek Foundation face masks

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man is being investigated by the police in yet another case of stealing personal information and using it to collect extra face masks from Temasek Foundation through vending machines.

On March 5, a police report was made by a victim who was unable to redeem his free face mask after multiple attempts at vending machines in Bukit Panjang.

The police said a check with Temasek Foundation revealed that under his name, a mask had already been collected.

The suspect was caught using ground inquiries and images from various cameras, including those in the vending machines.

He is said to have misused the identity numbers of others at a vending machine in Choa Chu Kang to redeem masks.

He is also suspected of being involved in other similar cases.

On March 14, a 38-year-old man was arrested for collecting 11 face masks using illegally acquired personal information. He was believed to have attempted 61 unauthorised redemptions.

On March 12, the police said two women aged 43 and 56 were under investigation for similar offences. The two cases are unconnected. The 56-year-old was alleged to have collected more than 20 masks illegally.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. The penalty for retaining illegally obtained personal information is a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to $10,000, or both.