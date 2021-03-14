Man arrested for using illegally obtained personal information to collect free masks

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly used illegally obtained personal information to collect face masks issued through vending machines by the Temasek Foundation.

The 38-year-old, who managed to collect 11 masks after attempting 61 unauthorised redemptions, was arrested on Sunday (March 14).

The police said a victim who was unable to collect his face mask from a machine at Pasir Ris East Community Centre made a police report at about 11.40am on Saturday.

The Temasek Foundation also made a police report on the same day, stating it had received several complaints about members of public being unable to collect their masks at other machines, in Bukit Panjang and Bishan.

Through investigations with the aid of security cameras, the police were able to trace the man who had managed to collect the masks from machines in Bukit Panjang Plaza and Bishan Street 22.

He was arrested for cheating and using illegally obtained personal information.

The punishment for cheating is a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those convicted of illegally obtaining personal information may be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

The police said they had received similar reports in other residential estates and were intensifying efforts to catch the perpetrators.

Members of the public who face difficulties in redeeming their masks from the machines are advised to contact the Temasek Foundation at 1800-738-2000 from 9am to 9pm daily, or via email at staymasked@temasekfoundation.org.sg.