One hospitalised after 147 North View Primary pupils suffer suspected gastroenteritis symptoms

North View Primary School pupils across different levels were reported to have had gastroenteritis symptoms since Jan 13, with most recovered as at Jan 18.

The pupils across different levels were reported to have had gastroenteritis symptoms since Jan 13, with most recovered as at Jan 18, said the school, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a joint statement on Jan 19.

One pupil was hospitalised on Jan 17, and discharged on Jan 18 in stable condition, they said.

“The school has been in touch with affected students and their parents, and will continue to monitor the students’ well-being,” they added.

The school is working closely together with SFA and CDA to investigate the incident.

Gastroenteritis can spread through multiple ways, including via consumption of contaminated food or water, person-to-person contact or contact with contaminated environments.

Its symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.

NVPS said it has taken precautionary measures such as cleaning and sanitising its classrooms and common areas, and minimising schoolwide gatherings.

Pupils have also been reminded to practise good personal hygiene and to rest at home if they are unwell.

NVPS is not among the 13 schools in Singapore that adopted a central kitchen model in January .

Earlier in January , 60 pupils from River Valley Primary School , which follows a central kitchen model where a single operator manages the canteen, reported having gastroenteritis symptoms. The pupils felt unwell after lunch on Jan 14, and reported symptoms the following day.

The school is monitoring the well-being of the pupils, and is working with SFA and CDA to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the incident.