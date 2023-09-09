NZ couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on SIA flight

A couple from Wellington, New Zealand have demanded a refund from Singapore Airlines (SIA) after a dog in their row ruined their travel experience, they say.

Gill and Warren Press had bought premium economy tickets for their 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore in June.

They had expected greater comfort but instead were dismayed to find that the passenger beside them had brought his emotional support dog on board.

“I heard this noise – a heavy snorting,” Mrs Press told New Zealand news outlet Stuff.

“I thought it was my husband’s phone, but we looked down and realised it was the dog breathing. I said, ‘I’m not having this sitting next to us the whole trip’.”

The pair requested a seat change but cabin crew informed them that the only seats available were at the back of economy class.

Unwilling to downgrade, they decided to stay put. But midway through the flight, they claimed the dog’s presence became unbearable.

Aside from its snorting, it was also farting, they said. The dog was also eating into Mr Press’ legroom, with its head shoved under his feet and saliva dribbling on his leg, Mrs Press said.

“(The owner) couldn’t have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn’t get the trolleys through, so it had to come in further, which meant his head was under my husband’s feet.

“My husband was in shorts, and was getting the dog’s saliva goo on his leg,” she told Stuff.

After another request to change seats, flight attendants moved the couple to seats at the front of the economy cabin which had earlier been reserved for staff.

Before landing, flight attendants told them that an incident report had been filed and that SIA would be in contact with them.

But after a week passed, Mrs Press e-mailed her complaints to the airline.

Two weeks later, the airline responded, offering them gift vouchers worth S$200 for the KrisShop website. Mrs Press rejected the offer as she felt it was inadequate compensation for the cheaper seats they ended up taking.

After another three weeks, the airline offered to give them travel vouchers worth S$320 instead. But Mrs Press said nothing short of a full refund would do, although the cost of their tickets was not reported.

“We didn’t receive the experience we paid for,” she told Stuff.