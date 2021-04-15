NWC to relook guidelines amid pandemic

Wage issues

The National Wages Council (NWC) will convene on Monday to relook guidelines on wage and employment-related issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will take into account the domestic and global economic situation and outlook given the ongoing coronavirus situation, as well as Singapore's pace of recovery, the Ministry of Manpower said yesterday.

The high-level council - comprising representatives from the Government, employers and unions - aims to announce the updated guidelines by the end of next month.

