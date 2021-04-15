NWC convenes on Monday to relook wage guidelines

The National Wages Council (NWC) will convene on Monday to relook guidelines on wage and employment-related issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its deliberations, it will consider the domestic and global economic situation and outlook given the ongoing Covid-19 situation, as well as Singapore's pace of recovery, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

The NWC - which is chaired by DBS Bank chairman Peter Seah and comprises representatives from the Government, employers and unions - aims to announce the updated guidelines by the end of next month.

The high-level council meets every year to update guidelines on wage and employment matters.

Last year, the tripartite body, in a rare move, reviewed its wage guidelines for a second time as the coronavirus outbreak took a toll on the labour market.

It was only the fourth time since being set up in 1972 that the council was convened twice in the same year. The previous times came amid major economic crises as well, in 2009, 2001 and 1998.

Last October, the NWC said in updated guidelines applicable from Nov 1 last year to June 30 that employers may implement temporary wage cuts if it means saving jobs. But it added that employers should seek employees' support before doing so, and make only the reductions necessary to minimise retrenchments.

The council also convened earlier than usual in March last year to discuss wages in the light of the coronavirus outbreak. It usually meets in April and May.

Then, its initial annual recommendations focused on reducing non-wage costs and tapping government support first.

Some analysts said as business sentiment improves, the NWC would likely advise on the gradual restoration of wages that were cut last year amid a sluggish economy.

However, Mr Paul Heng, managing director of NeXT Career Consulting Group, pointed out that wages are a major component of business costs. He added that it would be useful for the council to tailor its recommendations to the various sectors, based on how badly they have been affected by the pandemic.

There should also be a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

Some analysts said as business sentiment improves, the NWC would likely advise on the gradual restoration of wages that were cut last year amid a sluggish economy. But Mr Paul Heng, managing director of NeXT Career Consulting Group, pointed out that wages are a major component of business costs. He added that it would be useful for the council to tailor its recommendations to the various sectors, based on how badly they have been affected by the pandemic.

Dr David Leong, managing director of recruiter PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said wage calibration is always a sensitive issue, noting that the NWC convened twice last year to help manage the expectations of employers and employees.

"This restoration has to be progressive, as many employers are not entirely out of the woods yet," he added.