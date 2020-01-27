NUS student facility latest site to be chosen for quarantine

Several blocks at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Prince George's Park Residences are among the latest facilities to be earmarked as quarantine sites for people who have been in close contact with those infected by the Wuhan virus, The Straits Times understands.

Some students were told by NUS in a notice yesterday to vacate their rooms by 11am today, with alternative arrangements made for their accommodation.

Other government quarantine facilities include the Heritage Chalet in Pasir Ris, SAF Changi Chalets and the HomeTeamNS Sembawang Chalets.

Close contacts will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to an infected patient.

All other identified contacts who have a low risk of being infected are placed under surveillance and contacted daily to monitor their health status.

So far, there have been four confirmed cases of Wuhan virus infection in Singapore. The latest case is a 36-year-old man, a Chinese national from Wuhan. He is currently being treated in an isolation ward at Sengkang General Hospital.

Before being admitted to hospital on Friday, he stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa and visited Universal Studios Singapore and VivoCity.

He also travelled on public transport, including a taxi.

Nine individuals have been identified as close contacts of the case. As of noon yesterday, eight of them had been contacted and are being quarantined.

The first confirmed case was a 66-year-old man from Wuhan here on holiday, and staying at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa.

His 37-year-old son, who was travelling with him, was later also found to have the virus. Both were warded at Singapore General Hospital.

Another Chinese tourist, a 53-year-old woman from Wuhan, was another confirmed case. She was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She arrived in Singapore with a travel companion and they were staying at J8 Hotel in Townshend Road.

Before she fell ill, she visited the Orchard area, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

She took public transport to these places.

As of noon yesterday, the Health Ministry had identified 115 close contacts of the four confirmed cases.

Of the 86 who are still in Singapore, 66 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated, it said.

Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining 20 people.