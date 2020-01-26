Wuhan virus: No new confirmed cases in Singapore, number of suspect cases climbs to 92

SINGAPORE - There were no new confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore since its last announcement just after midnight on Sunday (Jan 26), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Four confirmed cases were announced on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The total number of suspect cases climbed from 64 on Saturday to 92 on Sunday, of which 46 have tested negative and four have tested positive.

Test results for the remaining 42 cases are pending.

The fourth confirmed case involves a 36-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who is currently being treated in an isolation ward at Sengkang General Hospital.

Before hospital admission on Friday, he stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa and visited Universal Studios Singapore and Vivocity.

He had travelled on public transport, including a taxi.

"The risk of infection from transient contact, such as on public transport or public spaces, is assessed to be low," said the ministry.

Nine people have been identified as close contacts of the case.

As of noon on Sunday, eight have been contacted and are being quarantined.

Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining person.

Once identified, MOH will closely monitor all close contacts closely, it said.

As a precautionary measure, they will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient. In addition, all other identified contacts who have a low risk of being infected will be under active surveillance, and will be contacted daily to monitor their health status.

MOH said it had identified 115 close contacts from the four confirmed cases. Of the 86 who are still in Singapore, 66 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated.

Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining 20 people.

Singaporeans are advised not to travel to Hubei province, and should pay attention to personal hygiene when travelling to the rest of China.

The ministry said that all travellers should monitor their health closely for two weeks upon returning to Singapore and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Travellers should inform their doctor of their travel history. In addition, if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath, they should wear a mask and call the clinic ahead of the visit.

Travellers and members of the public should also adopt the following precautions at all times:

- Avoid contact with live animals including poultry and birds, and consumption of raw and undercooked meats

- Avoid crowded places and close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness

- Observe good personal hygiene

- Wash hands frequently with soap, including before handling food or eating, after going to toilet, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing

- Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath

- Cover your mouth with tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately

- Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.