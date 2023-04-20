NUS researchers propose ways to enhance Workfare for low-income Singaporeans and their families

SINGAPORE - A team of researchers has put forward recommendations to enhance the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) scheme to help the plight of lower-income Singaporeans, from removing the age differentiation for payouts to accounting for inflation.

The scheme, which was introduced in 2007, tops up the incomes of low-wage workers and their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings.

From 2023, the eligible age for WIS had been lowered from 35 to 30 and the income ceiling had been raised from $2,300 to $2,500. The scheme is targeted at those whose earnings are in the bottom 20 per cent of the working population.

Presenting their research at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Thursday, the team from NUS noted that while WIS has supplemented the living and retirement needs of lower-income workers, the external environment has become more challenging for people, especially those at the bottom of the income distribution.

The project, which started in 2022, was funded and commissioned by venture philanthropy organisation Leap201, as part of its Singapore Rebalanced Programme focusing on the challenges faced by the bottom 20 per cent of working households here.

The research team comprised Associate Professor Irene Ng from NUS’ department of social work, NUS senior lecturer Ong EeCheng and research assistant Tan Zhi Han.

They proposed re-imagining the WIS in four ways:

1. Uplift families, not just individual workers

A key proposal is to expand WIS to uplift not just needy workers but also their families, said Dr Ong during a roundtable discussion jointly organised by Leap201 and NUS Social Service Research Centre at the university.

Currently, payouts are disbursed at the individual level.

One possibility is to restructure WIS to the household level to account for household size and needs, she said, as individual workers are often responsible not just for themselves but also for dependents such as elderly parents and young children.

“(This would) empower workers to invest in their future and children’s future,” she said.

She cited the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in the United States, which provides varying levels of support for low to moderate income parents, depending on family size.

“There have been many studies conducted on the ETIC. Economists have found that increased payouts during childhood lead to improved educational attainment and employment outcomes,” she added.