Yusof Ishak and Al-Iman mosques closed after visit by Covid-19 case, will reopen on April 30

SINGAPORE - Two mosques, Yusof Ishak and Al-Iman, have been closed temporarily after being visited by an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (April 29), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said it had been informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that the individual visited Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands on April 15 and Al-Iman Mosque in Bukit Panjang on April 18.

Both mosques were closed on Thursday for cleaning and disinfection, and will reopen for Friday prayers on April 30.

All bookings for congregational prayer during the closure will be automatically voided, including booking for Tarawih (evening) prayers, said Muis.

It added that it is assisting MOH with contact tracing and all congregants who have been identified as close contacts of the Covid-19 case will be contacted for the necessary follow-up action.

Muis added: "This is also a timely reminder on the importance of the safe management measures in place at the mosque, as well as the use of TraceTogether to enable faster contact tracing and mitigate the spread of Covid-19."