Number of Singapore passports issued in 2021 lowest in 15 years

SINGAPORE - The number of Singaporeans renewing their passports or applying for new ones continued to slide amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with passports issued in 2021 plunging to a 15-year low.

Travel restrictions and border closures saw the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issue 281,918 passports last year, the fewest since 2006 when Singapore citizens received 353,562 passports.

New passports are issued when an existing one has expired or is going to expire, or when someone who does not have a passport applies for one, including parents applying for passports for their children.

There was an uptick towards the end of last year, after the ICA announced that citizens aged 16 and above would be able to apply for passports with a 10-year validity from Oct 1, 2021.

Those of citizens below the age 16 remain at five years as their facial features continue to change as they grow, ICA had said.

Of the newly issued passports last year, 103,968, or just over a third, were issued in the last three months of 2021.

Singapore citizens had received 711,617 passports in 2019, but as the virus spread around the world and forced governments to close borders, ICA issued only 320,709 passports in 2020.

The sharp drop last year is not surprising given high Covid-19 rates in many countries and quarantine rules in various jurisdictions, said Mr Chew Kian Beng, course chair of Temasek Polytechnic's hospitality and tourism management programme.

"The biggest fear for travellers is less of Covid-19 infection but overnight curbs cancelling of travel routes - or worse, being left stranded in a foreign land," he added.

Singapore's first Covid-19 case was detected on Jan 23, 2020.

By March the same year, it was forced to close its own borders to short-term visitors and some foreign labourers, after its first two coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed.

The country then went through a lockdown on April 7.

By the second half of 2021, various jurisdictions had eased travel restrictions, with quarantine-free travel between Singapore and selected countries under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme with lower Covid-19 risk starting last September.