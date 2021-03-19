Number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Singapore passes 60,000

SINGAPORE - The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Singapore passed 60,000 on Friday (March 19).

With five more patients discharged, the total number who have recovered from the disease now stands at 60,004.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that there were no cases in the community in the past week, down from three in the week before.

There were also no unlinked cases in the community, down from three in the previous week.

There were 15 new coronavirus cases reported by the Health Ministry on Friday, all of which were imported.

This brings Singapore's total number of cases to 60,167.

They comprised one permanent resident returning from India, two dependant's pass holders from Nepal and Switzerland, one work pass holder arriving from Britain, eight work permit holders arriving from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, one special pass holder and two short-term visit pass holders arriving from Bangladesh.

The special pass holder is a 24-year-old Filipino who is a crew member on a vessel. He was tested onboard without disembarking. His ship had come from Indonesia.

All of them were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, and tested then.

There were no cases from the community or from workers' dormitories.

The MOH added that out of the 87 cases reported from March 13 to March 19, 39 have had positive serology test results while 28 have tested negative. At this time 20 serology test results are still pending.

A total of 15 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 103 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 121 million people. More than 2.69 million have died.