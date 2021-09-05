Covid-19 cases linked to bus interchange clusters grow to 469, with 32 new cases

SINGAPORE - There were 32 new Covid-19 cases among staff at eight bus interchanges reported on Sunday (Sept 5), bringing the total number of infected people in the clusters to 469.

There were also six new cases linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, bringing the total there to 46, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

These were among 186 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday. There were also five imported cases, for a total of 191. This brings Singapore's tally up to 68,660.

MOH added that seven clusters have been closed, meaning that the country currently has 55 active ones.

It said 653 patients are currently in hospital.

Of these, 24 are seriously ill and require oxygen supplementation. There are five in the intensive care unit.

Of those who are seriously ill, 22 are seniors above 60. Half of them are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, MOH said.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to 1,233 in the past week, from 634 in the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to 500, from 133 in the week before.

