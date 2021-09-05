186 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 90 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 186 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Sunday (Sept 5), in the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily update.

Of these, 90 were unlinked cases.

Another 63 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while 33 linked cases were detected through surveillance, MOH said.

Four are seniors aged above 70 who are partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness, it added.

There were also five imported cases. Four were detected on arrival and one developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 68,660.

More details will provided by MOH on Sunday night.