Long queue for swab tests at Anchorvale clinic near location of new Covid-19 cluster

SINGAPORE - Following news of a Covid-19 cluster with five new cases on Sunday (May 30) at the NTUC Foodfare at Block 308 Anchorvale Road, there was a queue for testing at the clinic next to the foodcourt.

Dozens of people - some with children in tow - waited outside Healthway Medical Clinic to be swabbed on Monday.

One of them, consultant David Chan, said he had visited a roasted meats stall at the foodcourt on May 27.

Although Mr Chan did not receive an alert from the authorities urging him to get tested, he decided to do so after a relative informed him about the cluster.

"Although I am fully vaccinated, I have to be responsible for myself and my family," said the 58-year-old.

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that five of the day's 19 community cases were linked to a new cluster at the foodcourt. With links to two earlier cases, the cluster has seven cases.

Some of these cases were linked to staff working at the Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice Noodle at Fu Fa Food Court at 21 Hougang Street 51.

The Fu Fa Food Court in Hougang was closed, after several Covid-19 cases were linked to staff at a stall there. ST PHOTO: YEO SHU HUI



An advertisement pasted outside the foodcourt invited job applications to be cleaners at the foodcourt. When a phone number listed on the advertisement was called, the woman who answered said she worked at the drinks stall at the foodcourt.

She said the foodcourt would be closed for two weeks.

The Anchorvale foodcourt is also closed till June 13. ST has contacted NTUC Foodfare for a comment.