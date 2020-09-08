NTU food court, eateries among new places visited by Covid-19 patients; new cluster at S11 Dormitory in Punggol

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was visited by at least one infectious coronavirus patient, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Tuesday (Sept 8).

Three locations in the university were added to a list of patients visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious.

They are: Quad Cafe at NTU's School of Biological Sciences, Korean eatery Paik's Bibim in NTU's North Spine Plaza, and the North Spine Food Court.

Also newly added to the list were food court Essen at The Pinnacle at The Pinnacle @ Duxton, Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre and Apgujeong Hair Studio in Jem.

The MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Meanwhile, a new cluster in a dormitory was also announced on Tuesday.

The MOH said one of the newly confirmed cases is linked to 13 previous cases to form a new cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, located at 2 Seletar North Link.



Among the 47 new cases reported on Tuesday, one was an imported case.

The one-year-old Singaporean baby arrived from India on Aug 24. He had been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and was tested while serving the notice at a dedicated facility.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 46 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday, taking Singapore's total to 57,091.

Of the 46, 25 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 21 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from a daily average of one case to two cases over the same period.

With 53 cases discharged on Tuesday, 56,446 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 555 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.