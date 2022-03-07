NSman who collapsed during HPB exercise session died of coronary artery disease: Mindef, HPB

All HPB Quick HIIT (high-intensity interval training) sessions will be remain suspended until further notice. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - The 25-year-old operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) who collapsed during a Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Quick HIIT session died of coronary artery disease, a post-mortem examination has found.

All HPB Quick HIIT (high-intensity interval training) sessions will remain suspended until further notice, as a review of safety practices for its fitness programme is ongoing, said HPB and the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Monday (March 7).

Mindef, the Singapore Armed Forces and HPB is assisting the NSman's family.

