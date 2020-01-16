NSF injured in Taiwan parachute training back in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman who was injured in a parachute incident in Taiwan is back home.

The Straits Times understands that Private Joshua Quek Shou Jie, 21, arrived in Singapore on Thursday (Jan 16) evening and was taken to a hospital.

He was flown back in a Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, seen sporting a RSAF50 logo.

It departed Kaohsiung, Taiwan, just before 3pm. The flight took about four hours.

Pte Quek had been hospitalised in Taiwan since a training incident on Dec 18 last year (2019) led to a cervical spine injury.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a written reply in Parliament on Jan 6 that preliminary findings revealed that Pte Quek was doing his fifth and final jump for his Basic Airborne Course at night when the accident happened.

A cord that attached his parachute to the aircraft had interfered with his jump.

The cord swept across his neck as he exited the aircraft, said Dr Ng.

Pte Quek was evacuated by an on-site ambulance to the nearest tertiary hospital, where he had two surgical operations.

The injury he sustained resulted in neurological deficits, including weakness of his upper and lower limbs.

Dr Ng said then that while in hospital in Taiwan, Pte Quek was able to breathe without assistance and talk to his family.

He added that Pte Quek's condition was stable and that he would be brought back to Singapore when the specialists deemed it safe for him to fly.