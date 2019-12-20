SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time National Serviceman, Private Joshua Quek Shou Jie, 21, sustained a cervical spine injury on Wednesday (Dec 18) during unilateral parachute training conducted in Taiwan.

Pte Quek was immediately evacuated to the nearest tertiary hospital, where he underwent surgery on Thursday morning, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

Mindef said that his surgery proceeded without complications and his condition is currently stable.

Pte Quek is being monitored in the intensive care unit in a Taiwan hospital and further treatment to stabilise the cervical spine injury is planned. An orthopaedic specialist from Singapore has been flown in to help coordinate medical care.

Mindef said Pte Quek's family was also flown in to visit him at the hospital. Both parents have spoken with him, and he is conscious and lucid, Mindef said.

"The family has asked that their privacy be respected while Pte Quek undergoes further treatment for his recovery. The Ministry of Defence and the SAF will continue to render full support and assistance to the family," Mindef said.

"The SAF is investigating the incident, and has suspended this training, pending the outcome of investigations," Mindef said.