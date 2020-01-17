NSF injured in parachute incident returns home

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman who was injured in a parachute incident in Taiwan is back home.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that Private Joshua Quek Shou Jie, 21, arrived in Singapore yesterday evening and was taken to a hospital.

He was flown back in a Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport configured for aeromedical evacuation after doctors assessed that his condition was stable enough to fly.

Mindef said Pte Quek was accompanied by a team of medical specialists from the SAF, who monitored his condition closely during the flight.

"The aeromedical evacuation was successfully completed without any complications," Mindef said.

The plane departed Kaohsiung, Taiwan, just before 3pm. The flight took about four hours.

Pte Quek had been hospitalised in Taiwan since a training incident on Dec 18 last year led to a cervical spine injury.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a written reply in Parliament last week that preliminary findings revealed Pte Quek was doing his fifth and final jump for his Basic Airborne Course at night when the accident happened.

A cord that attached his parachute to the aircraft had interfered with his jump. It swept across his neck as he exited the aircraft, said Dr Ng.

The injury he sustained resulted in neurological deficits, including weakness of his upper and lower limbs.

Dr Ng said then that while in hospital in Taiwan, Pte Quek was able to breathe without assistance and talk to his family.