NS Square's completion to be delayed by one year to end-2026: Mindef, MND

SINGAPORE - Redevelopment works to turn the Marina Bay floating platform into the new NS Square by 2025 will be delayed by a year.

"Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation and its impact on the construction sector, works have been rescheduled to start in March 2023 and are expected to be completed by end-2026," said the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of National Development in a joint statement on Tuesday (March 22).

"More details on the project will be shared when ready."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced in 2017 that The Float @ Marina Bay will be redeveloped into NS Square.

The permanent space will feature community sports facilities and a new public waterfront promenade. It is also earmarked to host future National Day Parades, as well as a gallery dedicated to national servicemen.

The design consultancy tender for the project was awarded in 2020, with the ministries saying then that renovation will start in March 2022 and be completed by end-2025.