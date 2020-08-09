NDP 2020: Upcoming NS Square at Marina Bay will be 'central focus' of new downtown, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The upcoming NS Square, set to replace the Marina Bay floating platform, will be the central focus of the new downtown area, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day message on Sunday (Aug 9).

The project, due to be completed by end-2025, will continue to host future National Day Parades, as well as a gallery dedicated to national servicemen, PM Lee added as he unveiled its design for the first time.

PM Lee was giving his National Day message in a televised broadcast ahead of a parade at the Padang as part of this year's scaled down, decentralised National Day Parade (NDP), held in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NS Square is set to be a permanent space for large-scale national events, possibly seating up to 35,000 spectators, compared to the current capacity of The Float @ Marina Bay of 27,000.

It will also feature community sports facilities, such as a swimming pool and water sports centre, as well as a new waterfront promenade that will improve pedestrian connectivity in the area, forming a loop around Marina Bay.

PM Lee said: "The platform will become a red dot, shining bright in our city. NS Square will be the central focus of our new downtown."

There will be a gallery to honour the contributions of national servicemen past and present, and NS Square will also be a community space for everyone, young and old, to enjoy, he said.

"And of course, we will continue to hold our National Day Parades there," he added.

Last month, the Ministry of National Development and the Ministry of Defence jointly announced that the NS Square project was awarded to a consultant team led by Woha Architects.



NS Square is set to be a permanent space for large-scale national events. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MINDEF, MND AND WOHA ARCHITECTS





The project is due to be completed by end-2025. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MINDEF, MND AND WOHA ARCHITECTS



The Singapore-based firm was selected to act as the principal consultant following a design consultancy tender held from May last year to last month.

Redevelopment work is scheduled to start in March 2022, although the project scope and timeline may be adjusted due to the impact of Covid-19.

Initially built as a temporary National Day Parade venue while the new National Stadium was under construction, The Float @ Marina Bay has hosted the event nine times since 2007, most recently in 2018.

This year's NDP was scheduled to be held at the floating platform before the coronavirus outbreak hit.

In 2017 - the 50th year of national service in Singapore - PM Lee announced that the floating platform would be redeveloped into a permanent space to commemorate it, with the platform expanded and more seats added.

He noted that national service recruits currently hold their passing out parade at the floating platform, and this helps them to understand what they are defending, and why generations of national servicemen have been willing to serve and sacrifice.

PM Lee said: "Every National Day, we remind ourselves that Singapore is a nation whose story is worth celebrating, whose history is worth cherishing, and whose future is worth building."

When the NDP is held at the Padang, or at the floating platform, the audience can see the Marina Bay skyline in the background, he said.

Marina Bay used to be open sea, but the land around it has been reclaimed, turning it into a reservoir.

"Looking out across the Bay, you can immediately see how far Singapore has come, and imagine the possibility and promise that Singapore holds," he added.