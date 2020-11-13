NParks to release over 280 new plots for gardening enthusiasts to exercise their green thumbs

SINGAPORE - Gardening enthusiasts will have more space to exercise their green thumbs, with the National Parks Board (NParks) releasing over 280 gardening plots in four parks here.

They are part of the 1,000 garden plots that will be made available across 18 parks and gardens in Singapore by next year.

The plots announced on Friday (Nov 13) will be made available in Bedok Reservoir Park, Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, one-north Park and East Coast Park, which will have 120 plots for use.

Gardeners can apply online from 10am on Nov 29. Applications will close at 10pm on Dec 6, and successful applicants will be notified within three months of this date.

The plots will be allocated through computerised balloting. Each plot will be leased for three years at $57 annually, and comprises a raised planter bed measuring 2.5m by 1m.

Those keen to dig up some dirt are encouraged to apply for the gardening plots nearest to their residence.

NParks made more plots available to cater to the growing interest of avid gardeners in Singapore.

By next year, there will be over 2,000 gardening plots around the island.

NParks is providing additional spaces for growing plants and edibles, in the form of allotment plots and community gardens, as part of the nation's efforts to transition into a City in Nature.

The online application form, location maps and more information about allotment gardens islandwide can be found on the NParks website.