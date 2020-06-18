NParks distributes packets of seeds to encourage public to grow vegetables at home

SINGAPORE - To encourage the public to grow vegetables at home, the National Parks Board launched an initiative on Thursday (June 18) that includes the distribution of free packets of leafy and fruited vegetable seeds.

Those interested in the seed packets can register for them on www.go.gov.sg/gardening-with-edibles from Thursday onwards.

The packets contain seeds for one type of leafy vegetable as well as one type of fruited vegetable, and instructions, in four languages, on how to plant them.

Members of the public can choose to grow vegetables such as Chinese cabbage, chye sim , kang kong, tomato, brinjal and lady's finger. All are commonly used in Singapore cuisine.

The seeds can be planted in egg trays to develop into seedlings before they are transplanted to pots.

The initiative, called "Gardening with Edibles", supports Singapore's "30 by 30" goal to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030.

The Republic currently imports over 90 per cent of its food supply.