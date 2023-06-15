Not just books: The changing face of Popular bookstore

SINGAPORE - For generations, home-grown bookstore Popular has been known as the go-to place for Singaporeans to get their hands on stationery and school assessment books.

But over the years, Popular has diversified its product offerings to include non-book merchandise, said its spokesman on Tuesday in response to The Straits Times’ queries, following the news of the closure of its outlet at Marine Parade after 37 years on June 18.

Today, its product categories include books (English, Chinese and assessment books), stationery, gadgets and IT merchandise (which includes small domestic appliances such as fans, security cameras and air fryers) and titbits. These are available at all of its 28 outlets, except for Chinese books, which are available at seven stores.

“The change in consumer habits has prompted us to transform from a traditional bookstore to a one-stop shop. We changed our product offerings and services so that we can remain relevant in this fast-changing retail industry,” said the spokesman.

Keeping up with the times

Popular’s story began in 1924 when its late founder Chou Sing Chu started Cheng Hing Company, which distributed Chinese story books, among other things.

The Popular Book Company was later established in 1936 as a retail channel for Chinese books.

Over the years, it has revamped its bookstores to keep up with the times.

In 2015, it began selling titbits, as well as a comprehensive range of IT-related products such as computer keyboards and mouses.

In 2017, Popular customised at least two of its storefronts based on factors such as locality and customer profiles, as part of its continued strategy to diversify its product offerings.

In October that year, its store in The Clementi Mall reopened with gadgets and IT products, instead of books, displayed at its storefront.

Over at Jurong Point, its store was overhauled in August that year, focusing on stationery and offering a range of school and craft supplies.

When asked what kind of trend Popular has seen among consumers over the years, its spokesman said it was their changing reading habits.

“They are reading, but they are reading fewer physical books as a reading material,” she said, adding that other reading materials among consumers include news and articles on social media and websites.

“In order to survive in the ever-changing retail industry, we must go along (with the times) and serve what the consumers want (in order for them) to continue buying from us. We observed that our consumers have shown great interest in non-books merchandise such as (IT) gadgets.”