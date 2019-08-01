Norway assures Singapore consumers its fresh salmon are 'safe to eat'; batch with bacteria had been recalled, says importer

SINGAPORE - The Norwegian Seafood Council has assured consumers in Singapore that fresh Norwegian Atlantic salmon on sale here do not have the bacteria listeria monocytogenes, which can cause infection, including diarrhoea.

It said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 1) that the supplier in Norway had already told Singapore importer Yu Fish that a batch of the fresh fish from a lot produced last Thursday (July 25) had been found with the bacteria even before Singapore recalled a batch after samples tested were found to have the bug.

Said its director of Southeast-Asia, Mr Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit: "As the batch has been identified and correcting measures are already being carried out, consumers can be sure that the vast majority of fresh Norwegian Atlantic Salmon currently in the marketplace is not affected at all and should be considered perfectly safe to eat, both raw and cooked."

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued the recall on Wednesday (July 31) to Yu Fish, after it found the bacteria in a sample of its fresh Atlantic salmon.

Mr Rørtveit said the Norwegian Seafood Council is aware of the recall, and was informed by the Singapore importer "that the small strain of listeria monocytogenes found is limited to a specific batch".

He added: " This batch is now being recalled and handled according to standard procedures."

He also said his country's salmon are raised "in the cold, clear waters of Norway, with every aspect of the salmon's development closely monitored by technologically-advanced systems, and around 14,000 export-ready Norwegian salmon are inspected by the independent Institute of Marine Research each year".

Meanwhile, a Yu Fish spokesman told The Straits Times the recall of all physical stocks in the affected batch of salmon had been completed.

The spokesman said "Norway exported 117 metric tonnes last week to Singapore. The affected lot represents about 0.5%.

"Coupled with an expected high recall rate, therefore, the majority of the Norwegian salmon in Singapore remains totally safe to consume."