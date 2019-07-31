SFA recalls Atlantic salmon from Norway after a sample was detected with listeria monocytogenes

SINGAPORE - Atlantic salmon from Norway is being recalled after a sample of the fresh salmon was detected with listeria monocytogenes, which might cause bacterial infection.

The recall was issued by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (July 31) to importer Yu Fish.

Yu Fish was informed by its supplier in Norway that a sample of fresh Atlantic salmon from a lot produced on Thursday (July 25) was detected with listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria found in the environment such as soil and water, as well as in the faeces of humans and animals.

Food items that can be contaminated by the bacteria include raw or ready-to-eat foods.

Someone with mild listeriosis, which is the infection caused by the bacteria, usually has fever and muscle aches, preceded by diarrhoea.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.

Consumers who have bought Atlantic Salmon from Norway should cook the salmon thoroughly before eating as thorough cooking kills the bacteria, said SFA.

Those who are unsure if the salmon they have purchased are affected can approach the retail outlet from which the purchase was made to check.

In July, two people in Australia reportedly died from listeria infections. Officials said that they probably ate contaminated smoked salmon.