No Singaporeans injured in Lombok quake so far; embassy to closely monitor situation

SINGAPORE - There have been no reports yet of Singaporeans injured in the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rocked the Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok on Sunday (Aug 5), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

In response to queries, an MFA spokesman said early Monday that MFA and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta have reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the two islands.

"There are no reports of injured Singaporeans thus far," the spokesman said.

"The embassy is also in touch with the local authorities and will closely monitor the situation."

At least 82 people were killed and hundreds injured after the earthquake struck the northern coast of Lombok at a depth of 15km on Sunday evening.

The quake prompted a tsunami warning, which was later lifted at 8.25pm local time.

Singaporeans in the affected areas should take the necessary safety precautions, monitor the local news for updates and heed the advice of the local authorities, the MFA spokesman said. They should also stay in touch with family and friends.

Those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta on +62 811 863 348 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office on +65 6379 8800/8855.