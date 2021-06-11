No Covid-19 cases found as mass testing exercise in Hougang ends

SINGAPORE - A mass testing exercise for visitors of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and residents and visitors of nearby blocks of Housing Board flats is complete with 4,384 people testing negative for the virus.

There were no positive tests, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a reply to media queries on Friday (June 11).

The testing was done on Thursday (June 10).

MOH announced the exercise after a 58-year-old housewife who lives in Block 506 tested positive for the virus on June 3.

Her infection was linked to 12 others.

In an earlier update on Sunday, MOH said 1,396 people, comprising the block's residents and the staff working in shops of neighbouring blocks, had tested negative for the virus.

Several amenities, such as supermarket outlets, fast-food restaurants, food stalls and retail shops, are located at the neighbouring blocks, four of which are part of the Hougang Village neighbourhood centre.

The neighbouring blocks are Block 511 Hougang Avenue 10; Blocks 681, 683 and 684 Hougang Avenue 8; Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4; and Blocks 685 and 698 Hougang Street 61.