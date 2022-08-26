THE BIG STORY

A public database of company safety records has been expanded to include those outside the construction sector, such as transportation, food services and education, to help real estate developers here better choose contractors. The measure aims to address the recent spate of workplace deaths and injuries.

THE BIG STORY

The suspension of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (right) by Thailand's highest court, pending a ruling on whether he has reached a legal term limit, has thrown the kingdom's political climate into greater flux. No matter how the court rules, it will be a blow to Mr Prayut and a win for his opponents, said observers.

OPINION

A new study shows that children from lower-income families earn more when they have wealthier friends. Opinion editor Grace Ho looks at the study, which identifies social capital, or the strength of an individual's social network and community, as a key determinant of outcomes in life, from career paths to education to health.

WORLD

A severe drought made worse by a record heatwave has spread across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau. The worst-affected area - the Yangtze river basin, stretching from coastal Shanghai to Sichuan province in China's south-west - is home to more than 370 million people and contains several manufacturing hubs, including the mega city of Chongqing.

SINGAPORE

A St Andrew's Secondary School student seen in a video confronting a member of the school's staff in what looks like a classroom has been disciplined, the school said, adding that it takes a serious view of disrespectful behaviour towards its staff. At one point in the video, the student's hand can be seen on the staff member's forearm.

BUSINESS

Singtel has agreed to sell a 3.3 per cent direct stake in its regional associate Bharti Airtel for $2.25 billion to help fully fund its 5G and expansion plans. The telco said it expects to net a gain of $600 million from the sale of the stake to Bharti Telecom, its joint venture with India's Bharti Enterprises.