Student seen confronting staff member in video disciplined

A St Andrew's Secondary School student seen in a video confronting a member of the school's staff has been disciplined, the school said.

"We take a serious view of disrespectful behaviour towards staff and the student has been disciplined," the school said in a statement on Wednesday. "We have also engaged the student's parents, and will work closely with them to counsel and guide him."

The student was seen in a 56-second online video - comprising four clips spliced together - confronting a man in what looked like a classroom, as other students watched.

The video begins with the staff member pointing at and telling the student not to scold him.

The student pulls down his mask and replies: "What are you going to do about it?"

Both of them repeat themselves before the staff member shouts at the student: "Don't scold me the four-letter word."

The student points at the staff member and tells him to "get a bloody life first" before walking away.

Laughter can be heard in the background, with at least one person saying "fight, fight".

The next clip shows the student pointing at the staff member, with his hand on the staff member's forearm. The staff member then shouts at the student not to touch him.

The student then tells him to watch his mouth and says: "I will end your life right now, man."

When the staff member tells the student again not to touch him, the student says: "You shut your mouth b***h."

Another man is seen in the video trying to separate the pair. It is not known when the video, which has more than 98,000 views on Facebook and more than 2,000 likes on Instagram, was shot.

The Straits Times has contacted the school for more information.