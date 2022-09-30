THE BIG STORY

The maximum amount of money home buyers can borrow to purchase their homes will be tightened with immediate effect, so that borrowers avoid future difficulties in servicing those loans. The cooling measures come after interest rates have risen significantly and are likely to continue rising.

The cost for Singtel to make up for one of Australia's worst data breaches risks wiping out more than one-quarter of its annual profit. Optus, Singtel's Australian mobile phone business, last week revealed that hackers had accessed the personal information of up to 9.8 million customers - over one-third of the population.

WORLD

Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign documents to begin formally annexing four Ukrainian regions, presiding at a Kremlin ceremony to lock in territorial claims the Ukraine army is threatening to reverse. Ukraine and the West have rejected the votes held in occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as shams conducted at gunpoint.

SINGAPORE

From Oct 1, anyone caught smoking at all public parks and gardens, some water areas and 10 recreational beaches may be fined up to $1,000. Smoking has been prohibited in more public areas since July 1. To give people time to adjust, those caught smoking were issued verbal advisories for the first three months.

BUSINESS

While Singapore Airlines planes flew with a fraction of the passengers it normally carries in 2020 and early 2021, its belly holds were full of cargo. With its $1.64 billion deal to acquire air cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services and as global shipping rates hit record levels, Sats is poised to become a supply chain leader.

INSIGHT

Bedok Mall's carpark entrance was made safer for pedestrians after feedback from residents and advocacy groups. Across Singapore, the Government is engaging various groups and residents are offering their views to improve their living environment, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.