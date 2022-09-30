Putin set to annex Ukraine territories in Kremlin event

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign formal documents on Friday to begin formally annexing four Ukrainian regions, presiding at a Kremlin ceremony to lock in territorial claims the Ukraine army is threatening to reverse on the battlefield.

The move, one of the legal steps that Russia says will lead to formal annexation of 15 per cent of Ukraine's territory, confirms Mr Putin is doubling down on his war against Ukraine despite a major military reversal in September.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ceremony would take place on Friday in the St George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace to sign "agreements on the accession of new territories into the Russian Federation", adding that agreements will be signed "with all four territories that held referendums and made corresponding requests to the Russian side".

Ukraine and the West have rejected the hastily arranged votes held in the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, seven months after Russia's invasion, as illegitimate shams conducted at gunpoint.

Russia says the referendums were genuine and showed public support for the move.

Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky promised a robust response to a step that he says has killed off chances of reviving peace talks.

The votes "are worthless and do not change reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored. And our reaction to recognition of the results by Russia will be very harsh", Mr Zelensky said.

Washington and the European Union are set to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the annexation plan. Even some of Russia's close allies, such as Serbia and Kazakhstan, say they will not recognise the move.

Mr Putin's decision to incorporate the regions into Russia means Moscow will annex an area of eastern and southern Ukraine roughly the size of Portugal to go along with the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine and declared part of Russia in 2014.

Following Friday's ceremony, Mr Putin will give a major speech and meet Moscow-appointed administrators of the Ukrainian regions. The ceremony is part of a process in which Mr Peskov said Mr Putin would separately address the Russian Parliament at a later stage. A big rock concert will also be held at Moscow's Red Square, where a tribune with giant video screens has already been set up with billboards proclaiming "Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia!"

Residents who escaped to Ukrainian-held areas in recent days have told of people being forced to mark ballots in the street by roving officials at gunpoint.

Footage showed Russian-installed officials taking ballot boxes from house to house with armed men in tow. "They can announce anything they want. Nobody voted in the referendum except a few people who switched sides. They went from house to house but nobody came out," said Mr Lyubomir Boyko, 43, from Golo Pristan, a village in Kherson province.

Russia says voting was voluntary, in line with international law, and that turnout was high. The referendums and notion of annexations have been rejected globally, as was Russia's 2014 takeover of Crimea from Ukraine.

What Russia is billing as a celebration comes after Moscow faced its worst setbacks of the war, with its forces routed in recent weeks in the north-east.

Some military experts say Kyiv is poised to deliver another major defeat, gradually encircling the town of Lyman, Russia's main remaining bastion in northern Donetsk.

"The situation looks increasingly precarious for Russian forces in Lyman as Ukrainian forces are about to cut them off," Mr Carl Bildt, a former Swedish prime minister, said on Twitter.

Kyiv has so far held back from disclosing details of the situation in Lyman. Russia's Defence Ministry said earlier that a Ukrainian offensive on Lyman had failed, with 70 Ukrainian soldiers killed.

Meanwhile, the US unveiled a US$1.1 billion (S$1.58 billion) arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia, including 18 Himars launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar systems, American officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement brings US security aid to US$16.2 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

The United States also said it will impose new sanctions on Russia for the referendums and the EU is expected to back a new sanctions package against Moscow.

REUTERS