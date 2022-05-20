THE BIG STORY

A refreshed road map will guide food businesses to new revenue streams while home-grown brands will get help to spread their wings and go international in the coming years. The road map encourages industry players to take advantage of trends such as sustainability. They will also get help in building a local talent pool for new jobs.

THE BIG STORY

United States President Joe Biden yesterday welcomed the leaders of Finland and Sweden in Washington, in a strong show of support for their bids to join Nato in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Mr Biden and the two Nordic countries must first broker an agreement with Turkey, which blocked their Nato application.

SINGAPORE

A junior lawyer at a top firm who took photos of his colleague's chest and underwear while she was working was struck off the roll. A striking off was warranted as the man's misconduct attests to character defects, rendering him unfit to be a member of the legal profession, said the Court of Three Judges.

WORLD

With temperatures breaching 49 deg C in India's capital, Delhi government shelters for daily-wage workers have come as a godsend for many of those who work outdoors. The Delhi government funds more than 200 such shelters and is helped by non-governmental organisations. These shelters give the urban poor a place to sleep for as long as they want, free meals and access to toilets.

WORLD

United States President Joe Biden will arrive in South Korea today before heading to Japan in his first trip to Asia as president. He is expected to rally support from regional partners to keep an increasingly assertive China in check. The US is also keen to see its partners present a united front against Russian aggression.

BUSINESS

The Covid-19 pandemic was a once-in-a-generation catastrophe that nearly devastated the global airline industry, but it also taught Singapore Airlines lessons on how to be agile, survive and search for funding when revenues plunged, said chief executive Goh Choon Phong as he recollected the experience of the past two years.