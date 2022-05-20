Biden welcomes Nordic leaders amid their bids to join Nato

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden yesterday welcomed the leaders of Finland and Sweden in a strong show of support for their bids to join Nato in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the pomp of a red carpet and military honour guard, Mr Biden received Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto just days after they officially said they would seek to join the United States-backed alliance.

Sweden and Finland, while solidly Western, have historically kept a distance from Nato as part of longstanding policies aimed at avoiding angering Russia.

But the two nations have since changed their stance amid shock over their giant neighbour's invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join Nato.

Mr Biden on Wednesday said he "strongly" supported the membership of Sweden and Finland in the alliance, which considers an attack on one member an attack on all.

"While their applications for Nato membership are being considered, the United States will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security, and to deter and confront aggression or the threat of aggression," he said in a statement.

In the US, it is up to the Senate to ratify treaties and there is wide support for the membership of Sweden and Finland, with votes likely before a Nato summit next month in Madrid.

Mr Biden is ready to throw the weight of the bloc's largest military power behind the two countries' inclusion, which would reshape Europe's post-Cold War security landscape.

But Mr Biden and the two Nordic countries must broker an agreement with Turkey, which blocked their Nato application over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's claim that they support Kurdish militias.

Turkey is "determined" to block the applications, Mr Erdogan said yesterday, calling Stockholm a "complete terror haven".

"We will continue this policy in a determined fashion and we told relevant parties that we will say 'no' to Finland and Sweden joining Nato," said the Turkish leader in an excerpt from a video on his chat with young people.

The US is "confident" that Turkey's concerns can be overcome, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"We're confident that at the end of the day, Finland and Sweden" will enter Nato and "that Turkey's concerns can be addressed", he added.

If a deal cannot be reached, it would mark a significant setback for Mr Biden, who has touted Nato unity in the face of Russia's invasion as a major achievement.

It would also leave the Nordic countries more vulnerable to aggression and attempts at influence from Russia.

All 30 Nato member states must unanimously approve Sweden and Finland's applications for them to join, giving Mr Erdogan veto power.

Finland does not want Nato to deploy nuclear weapons or set up military bases on its territory, even if it becomes a member, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told an Italian newspaper in an interview published yesterday.

Ms Marin also said the question of Nato deploying nuclear weapons or opening bases in Finland was not part of Helsinki's membership negotiations with the Western military alliance.

"Nor do I think there is any interest in deploying nuclear weapons or opening Nato bases in Finland," she added.

Ms Andersson has also said her country does not want permanent Nato bases or nuclear weapons on its territory.

Separately, the US will likely end an exemption allowing Moscow to pay its foreign debts with dollars held in Russia, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, a move that could push Russian President Vladimir Putin's country into default.

"When we first imposed sanctions on Russia, we created an exemption that would allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place and for investors to be able to sell securities," said Dr Yellen.

"And the expectation was that it was time limited. So I think it's reasonably likely that the licence will be allowed to expire."

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS