Retail investors should stay away from cryptocurrencies even as Singapore adapts its rules to address the key risks posed by such assets, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday. Crypto assets are constantly evolving and have the potential to transform the future of finance, but are highly risky, he added.

With firms here tapping the same limited pool of tech talent as they step up on digitalisation, particularly in the financial sector, observers say the hiring scene will remain hot even if some global tech firms go on a recruitment freeze or downsize. Recruitment agencies expect companies to ramp up tech hiring in the next one to two years, with pay jumps of between 15 per cent and 30 per cent.

A Tower Transit bus driver who caused 14 people to be injured after driving his vehicle into another bus at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange was jailed for six weeks yesterday. He was also disqualified from driving for five years after he pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to six people by committing a negligent act during the incident.

Shares of food solutions and gateway services provider Sats fell yesterday after the company reported lower-than-expected results for the second half of FY2021-22 ended March. It had reported earnings of $7.2 million for the second half, compared with a net loss of $2 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

Singapore footballers have a "spring in their step" ahead of the friendly match against Kuwait in Abu Dhabi today. The Lions are keen to impress new coach Takayuki Nishigaya in their bid to feature at the Asian Cup for the first time since 1984 at the qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, next week, said captain Hariss Harun.

While people with higher protein requirements may find it harder to meet their needs due to Malaysia's ban on chicken exports, dietitians say people can turn to alternative protein sources. Other meats to consider are beef and duck. There is also fish, as well as dairy and soya products, say experts.