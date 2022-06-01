Retail investors should steer clear of crypto: Heng

Retail investors should stay away from cryptocurrencies even as Singapore adapts its rules to address the key risks posed by such assets, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

Crypto assets such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are constantly evolving and have the potential to transform the future of finance, but are highly risky, said Mr Heng. "Retail investors especially should steer clear of cryptocurrencies. We cannot emphasise this enough," he said.

Mr Heng was speaking at the opening of the second Asia Tech x Singapore Summit at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel, organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

He noted that crypto assets have gained much interest, given their phenomenal growth and promises of high returns, as well as the recent crash of Terra Luna, which caused many investors to suffer heavy losses and triggered knock-on effects on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

A police report was lodged here against Terraform Labs, the Singapore-registered company behind the Terra blockchain and its associated cryptocurrencies, TerraUSD (UST) and Luna.

The "concerned citizen" who filed the report claimed to know of more than 1,000 Singaporeans who had invested in the cryptocurrencies, which lost virtually all their value early last month. UST was designed to be pegged to the US dollar by maintaining reserves in Bitcoin and Luna. Before the crash, it was the world's third-largest stablecoin, which is a cryptocurrency intended to hold a stable value.

Mr Heng noted the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has consistently warned the public against trading in cryptocurrencies, and had taken steps earlier this year to limit them to the general public.

In January, the MAS issued a set of guidelines that effectively banned crypto trading providers from advertising or marketing their services to retail investors.

Some firms were also forced to shut down the physical cryptocurrency ATMs they had set up around Singapore.

Nevertheless, Singapore will continue to adapt its rules to ensure the regulations do not stifle innovation, Mr Heng said. He said crypto assets are part of a new wave of emerging digital technologies known loosely as Web 3.0, and the way to approach this is to keep an open mind.

"We must pierce through both the hubris and the veil of suspicion to understand the potentially transformative underlying technologies," he said. "Let us not throw out the baby with the bathwater."