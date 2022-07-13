THE BIG STORY

Temasek saw its net portfolio value rise above $400 billion for the first time in its last financial year, as it sought to capture opportunities amid volatile market conditions. Singapore replaced China as the top investment destination for the firm, which sought to position its major local companies for growth in a post-Covid-19 world.

WORLD

Last week, Beijing announced that those who had not been vaccinated for Covid-19 would not be allowed into certain crowded spaces including libraries, galleries and gyms. But just a day later, the plan was ditched after a furious backlash from some residents, given that vaccinations are still only voluntary.

WORLD

Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain's political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain's most successful athletes, told the BBC that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

OPINION

They call it a crypto winter, but the carnage is more like a bloodbath. Countless crypto assets have collapsed. The crypto market has fallen by close to 70 per cent in value since its peak in November last year. The turmoil has revealed hidden excesses and failed experiments, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

SINGAPORE

Seven restaurants were awarded their first Michelin star yesterday, and the Republic added two restaurants to its list of two-starred establishments in the restaurant guide. The new two-star restaurants are Thevar, chef Mano Thevar's modern Indian restaurant; and Cloudstreet, helmed by chef Rishi Naleendra.

LIFE

The consumption of salted fish, a key ingredient in Cantonese dishes, is linked to a higher risk of nasopharyngeal cancer, which affects the back of the nose. The amount of salted fish you eat and the age at which you eat it also affect your level of cancer risk, says Dr Wong Seng Weng in his Doc Talk column.