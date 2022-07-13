Temasek portfolio hits record high, driven by S'pore investments

Temasek saw the value of its net portfolio rise above $400 billion for the first time in its last financial year, as it sought to capture opportunities amid volatile market conditions.

Singapore replaced China as the top investment destination for the investment company, which sought to position its major local companies for growth in a post-Covid-19 world.

Shuffling its portfolio to seek out long-term growth opportunities, Temasek said in its annual review yesterday that it invested $61 billion and divested $37 billion in the year ended March 31, 2022. That boosted its net portfolio to a record $403 billion for the period.

The portfolio was valued at $381 billion as at end-March last year.

However, the one-year return for shareholders fell to 5.81 per cent amid steep drops in technology stocks that have suffered bouts of sell-offs from China to the United States.

The one-year return is down from 24.53 per cent in the financial year ended March 31, 2021, which was its highest return in a decade.

Ten-year returns came in at 7 per cent and 20-year returns at 8 per cent.

Mr Rohit Sipahimalani, Temasek's chief investment officer, said short-term returns are volatile as they depend on the financial markets, whose performance may vary widely from one year to the next.

"For a long-term investor like Temasek, returns on the 10-to 20-year horizon are more representative of its performance," he said.

Temasek's total shareholder return stands at 14 per cent since its inception in 1974.

Temasek's investments benefit Singaporeans through its Net Investment Return Contribution (NIRC) to the annual Budget.

Under the NIRC framework, the Government can spend up to half of the long-term expected investment returns generated by Temasek, sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore - the three entities tasked to invest Singapore's reserves.

The market volatility that lowered returns was more pronounced in China due to its Covid-19 lockdowns and a regulatory crackdown on the technology and property sectors.

Meanwhile, the Singapore market did well, with the phased relaxation of Covid-19 curbs allowing companies to take advantage of pent-up demand.

Singapore assets now comprise 27 per cent of Temasek's portfolio, up from 24 per cent a year earlier. Exposure to China dropped to 22 per cent from 27 per cent in the same period.

The last time Singapore holdings took the top spot in the company's portfolio was in 2018.

Ms Lim Ming Pey, managing director of the strategy office at Temasek, said investments in Singapore were driven mainly by the purchase of the second tranche of Singapore Airlines' Mandatory Convertible Bonds and the rights share issue of Sembcorp Marine.

She stressed that Temasek's investment view on China has not changed, despite uncertainty over the country's growth outlook.

The share of listed assets fell amid the global market downturn, while the value of unlisted assets rose to 52 per cent of Temasek's portfolio, up from 45 per cent.

Returns on unlisted assets in its portfolio have exceeded those of listed assets over the past 20 years, said Temasek.

The value of unlisted assets in the investment company's portfolio has risen by four times to $210 billion, from just $53 billion a decade ago.

Mr Sipahimalani said unlisted companies, such as SP Group and PSA Corp, have consistently supplied a steady stream of dividend income for Temasek.

Temasek achieved a dividend income of $9 billion in 2021-22, compared with $8 billion the previous year.

Mr Sipahimalani said, however, that Temasek does not set target shares for its listed and unlisted assets, and has no geographical preferences.

He said Temasek invests in assets that can deliver sustainable returns in the long term and are aligned to four structural trends - digitisation, sustainable living, future of consumption and longer lifespans.

The financial sector remained Temasek's top exposure, at 23 per cent, but the transport and industrials sector replaced technology, media and telecommunications for second place.

"We have... been able to identify new areas of opportunities and also address potential disruption risks to our portfolio," added Mr Martin Fichtner, Temasek's head of the US West Coast.

