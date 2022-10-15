THE BIG STORY

A new $1.5 billion support package will give Singaporean households additional help to deal with rising prices, with more aid going to lower-to middle-income groups, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. About 2.5 million eligible Singaporeans will receive a special cost-of-living payment of up to $500 in December.

SINGAPORE

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, was sentenced to 26 months in jail after admitting to four charges related to Ms Felicia Teo's death in 2007. They included unlawfully depositing her body in a public place, dishonest misappropriation of her possessions, giving false evidence to two police officers and fabricating false evidence.

SINGAPORE

Fresh broiler chickens from Malaysia were available here on Thursday, the first time in almost 41/2 months. The demand for such chickens on Friday was healthy, despite a 15 per cent to 35 per cent increase in prices. The Straits Times observed healthy crowds at poultry stalls in wet markets in several neighbourhoods.

BUSINESS

Users on LinkedIn weave their personal lives and beliefs into career discussions, amid shifting work norms, and this has been hastened by the pandemic and a yearning for authenticity, said observers. Yet, users may run the risk of revealing too much about their inner selves on a platform aimed at career building.

SPORT

Regional badminton stars from Indonesia and Malaysia, including Olympic Games medallists such as Liliyana Natsir and Eddy Hartono, will headline the Brave Sword International Team Challenge 2022 in December. The Masters tournament will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

LIFE

From smarter cameras to bespoke colourways, here are the features found in the latest mobile phones from Apple, Samsung and Google, as well as new entrant Nothing Phone (1) (right). Premium models these days already come with dual or triple camera systems, ultra-crisp displays and processing chips that can rival personal computers.