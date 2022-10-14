From smarter cameras to bespoke colourways: Snazzy details found in the latest smartphones

SINGAPORE – The smartphone market has been in a flurry the last two months with Samsung, Apple and Google releasing their new flagship devices in quick succession.

None of them are radically different from their predecessors. But taken together, they showcase just how far mobile device technology has come in less than 20 years. Standard features on premium smartphones these days include dual or triple camera systems, ultra-crisp displays and processing chips that can rival personal computers.

But the big names are not the only players in the game. British technology start-up Nothing entered the market in August with the aim of offering customers a more interesting and affordable alternative.

Here is a closer look at the new releases.

1. Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro