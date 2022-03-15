THE BIG STORY

Singapore's labour market is expected to sustain its recovery this year as business activities continue to pick up, although the Russia-Ukraine conflict could muddy the waters. The pace of recovery may be more gradual as last year had already seen a strong rebound, a report by the Ministry of Manpower showed.

Paxlovid, a new antiviral pill for treating Covid-19, will be rolled out in phases at selected polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics to reduce patients' likelihood of hospitalisation. The Ministry of Health said patients who are at risk of severe Covid-19 and within five days of the onset of illness will be eligible for the drug.

WORLD

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is resisting calls within Umno for snap national polls, after back-to-back landslide wins for the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition at state elections in Johor and Melaka. The Premier, who is Umno vice-president, needs to take control of the party first to ensure BN backs him to remain in power after the general election.

SINGAPORE

More Singaporean students have been going to study overseas since the second half of last year. Border restrictions and Covid-19 curbs have significantly dampened international student recruitment in the past two years. But industry observers are optimistic about the outlook for overseas education in the year ahead.

BUSINESS

A mega site in Dunman Road was put up for sale by public tender yesterday, in a bid to beef up private housing supply as unsold new stock hits record lows. The 99-year leasehold plot, which spans 25,234.3 sq m, is the largest site on the confirmed list of the Government Land Sales programme.

LIFE

K-pop phenomenon BTS staged their first in-person concerts in South Korea in over two years. The shows were held last week and limited to 15,000 attendees a show. Fans could also pay to watch the concert in cinemas, with screenings of Saturday's show bringing in US$32.6 million (S$44.5 million) worldwide.