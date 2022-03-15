PM Ismail resists Umno push for snap polls after Johor triumph

Back-to-back landslide wins for Barisan Nasional (BN) at state elections have further fuelled momentum for its main component Umno to seek snap national polls as soon as possible so it can reclaim its dominance of Malaysia.

But Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is resisting such "hasty" calls, as the Umno vice-president, who ranks third in the hierarchy, needs to take control of the party first to ensure the coalition backs him to remain in power after the 15th general election.

After members of his own party heckled him with chants of "bubar, bubar (Malay for "dissolve, dissolve") following the Johor election win late last Saturday, Datuk Seri Ismail shot back, saying that such a major decision to dissolve Parliament must be discussed by the wider leadership.

"The decision cannot be taken by a small group screaming for an election," he said on Sunday.

The Umno-led BN won a two-thirds majority in Johor, following up on last November's sweep of three-quarters of the Melaka legislature.

This has emboldened the faction led by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor Najib Razak, which believes the time is right to reverse the party's first-ever electoral defect in 2018 that ended its six decades of uninterrupted rule since independence.

Umno heads into an annual national meeting this weekend, where the question of when to hold national polls will likely take centre stage.

"It's the main question on everyone's mind," Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed told The Straits Times after the state chapter's handsome win. "I'm sure the general assembly will resolve that our Prime Minister must seek a dissolution as soon as possible."

At victory celebrations after Saturday's vote in Johor, Mr Ismail was practically a forgotten man, as Zahid praised former premier Najib's contributions instead.

But the euphoria could be premature for the derogatorily named "court cluster" - leaders such as Zahid and Najib face graft charges, with the latter left with a final appeal against a 1Malaysia Development Berhad-related conviction. No other politicians seem keen on an early general election.

Already, leaders of the main opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact are offering to extend a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) beyond the July expiry, in an attempt to buy time to formulate a strategy the ensures BN does not win an outright majority at the next general election.