THE BIG STORY

From September next year, new Employment Pass (EP) applicants have to not only meet higher salary thresholds, but also score enough points under the Complementarity Assessment Framework. The move will make the process clearer and more transparent for employers, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said yesterday.

WORLD

Three children under the age of five have died in Hong Kong's spiralling Covid-19 outbreak, a disproportionately large number that has local parents anxious, though paediatricians say it could just be a grim coincidence. Their deaths are being investigated by the coroner, according to the Hospital Authority.

WORLD

The America Competes Act, which aims to boost US competitiveness against China, could damage Sino-US ties and end up hurting the United States more, warned a senior Chinese diplomat. He said yesterday that stable bilateral ties are key to an effective response to global challenges such as climate change and the pandemic.

SINGAPORE

Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby has secured a tender to deliver 100 electric vehicles to taxi operator ComfortDelGro in a deal estimated to be worth $12 million. The BYD e6 station wagon, which has a range of up to 522km per full charge, will join ComfortDelGro's taxi fleet from the second half of the year.

SPORT

French midfielder Vincent Bezecourt was Geylang International's hero on his debut, scoring the only goal in the fourth minute to give his unheralded side a famous 1-0 win over Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors. It was the title favourites' first loss this season, after they beat Albirex Niigata in the Community Shield and Hougang United in their league opener.

LIFE

Check out the AR-mazing Tiger Trail, an interactive art exhibition by World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore, which sees 33 life-size tiger sculptures prowling locations such as Gardens by the Bay until April 9. Singapore artists, including Yip Yew Chong and Kumari Nahappan, designed 11 of these sculptures.