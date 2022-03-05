Three children under 5 years old die as Covid-19 cases surge in Hong Kong

HONG KONG • Three children under the age of five have died in Hong Kong's spiralling Covid-19 outbreak, a disproportionately large number that has made parents anxious, though paediatricians say it could just be a grim coincidence.

While the numbers are too low to draw any conclusions, according to experts, the children - aged 11 months, three years old and four years old - make up nearly 0.3 per cent of the 1,153 fatalities that have occurred in this wave of infections. None had known underlying health conditions.

Their deaths are being investigated by the coroner, according to the Hospital Authority.

The childhood deaths are higher than in countries such as Australia and Singapore, which originally adhered to the same zero-tolerance policy as Hong Kong.

Australia has more than 5,300 Covid-19 fatalities, including six children. No one under the age of 20 has died from the virus in Singapore during the past year.

In the United States, where more than 950,000 people have died from the virus, children under the age of five account for 466 - or around 0.04 per cent.

While the situation has alarmed parents, the majority of children who contract Covid-19 experience mild symptoms and recover uneventfully in seven to 10 days, said Dr Kwan Yat-wah, a paediatric consultant at Princess Margaret Hospital.

He called on parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they qualify and to monitor them for symptoms such as shortness of breath, convulsions, heart pains and a quickening pulse, all indications that they should be seen by a doctor immediately.

With nearly 2,000 children hospitalised because of the virus in Hong Kong, parents are also fretting over a policy that does not allow healthy parents to stay with their sick children due to a lack of space.

The latest outbreak, which has added more than 300,000 new infections since January, has stretched the city's healthcare system to the limit.

Infants and toddlers up to age two account for 40 per cent of admissions, as well as 30 of the 49 children in intensive care, according to data from the Hospital Authority. Those between five and 11 years old make up the second-largest age group, at 28 per cent of the total.

It is not the first time that there has been a surge in the number of children hospitalised for Covid-19.

In South Africa, one district in the capital Pretoria saw an early and unexpected surge of seriously ill children during the country's Omicron outbreak late last year.

"We were admitting lots of children and we didn't even know where to put them," said paediatric specialist Ute Feucht from the Tshwane district who co-authored a paper on Covid-19 infections in children.

Hospital admissions for children preceded those for adults in the most recent outbreak, while in the past three waves in South Africa, the Covid-19 wards usually filled up with adults first, she said.

Still, nearly 90 per cent of the 138 children in the study needed only standard care. Four died, and all had other conditions, such as HIV, according to the paper published in the journal Lancet.

In Hong Kong, the authorities stopped hospitalising everyone who tested positive for the virus last month as the numbers were surging due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and children who are in stable condition are now allowed to recuperate at home.

Despite the relaxation of hospitalisation rules, the 1,939 children with Covid-19 currently in Hong Kong's healthcare facilities is almost double the cumulative total from previous outbreaks, said the Hospital Authority.

Vaccinations were approved for children as young as five in January, and the age limit was lowered to three last month.

About one-third of children aged three to 11 had received their first shots as at Tuesday, according to government data.

