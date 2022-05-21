THE BIG STORY

National water agency PUB is moving to beef up Singapore's defences against the rising tides in a way that is flexible and sensitive to the land-use needs of the area. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, such as building sea walls, PUB is looking for solutions tailored to different parts of the country's coastline.

THE BIG STORY

The World Health Organisation convened an emergency meeting yesterday to discuss the rapid spread of the rare and sometimes deadly monkeypox virus, with more than 100 cases found in areas where it is not endemic. The rising infections may be a complication tied to one of the greatest human victories ever over disease.

WORLD

United States President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea yesterday, with his first stop a Samsung semiconductor manufacturing plant, where he lauded the importance of the partnership on chipmaking. He was welcomed by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who said the US-South Korea chips partnership was as deep as the security alliance between the two countries.

WORLD

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese is expected to defeat Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a federal election today, despite polls showing that the race is tightening. Mr Albanese is seeking to end nine years of the coalition rule and become the first Labor leader to win since Mr Kevin Rudd in 2007.

SINGAPORE

One domestic helper had already suffered an injury there, but that did not stop Mastura Abdul Khalil from getting another maid, Ms Rabiah Baharuddin Abdul, to work in her bakery. Ms Rabiah suffered a more serious injury when using an electric mincer, losing all her fingers on the right hand. Mastura, 46, was jail and fined yesterday.

BUSINESS

As the global equities landscape gets more forbidding by the day, Singapore may turn out to be one of the few markets offering refuge to investors. Global markets will continue to grapple with the prospect of moderating economic growth as stimulus rolls off, interest rates rise and inflation surges, analysts said.