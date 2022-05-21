US, S. Korea hail chipmaking alliance as Biden begins Asia trip

United States President Joe Biden has lauded the importance of partnership with South Korea in chipmaking as he embarked on an Asia trip to rally support from regional partners to keep China in check.

The five-day trip, his first visit to Asia as president, will also take him to Japan.

Arriving in South Korea yesterday, Mr Biden headed straight to Pyeongtaek, 70km south of Seoul, to visit tech giant Samsung's largest semiconductor manufacturing plant. He was welcomed by newly inaugurated South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Samsung vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong.

"Our two nations work together to make the best and most advanced technologies in the world, and this factory is proof of that," Mr Biden said in a speech after the tour, noting that Samsung will invest US$17 billion (S$23.5 billion) to build a similar facility in Texas.

"That gives both (South) Korea and the United States a competitive edge in the global economy if we can keep our supply chain resilient, reliable and secure."

Mr Yoon noted the US-South Korea chip partnership, which started in 1974, is as deep as the security alliance between them.

"With today's visit, I hope that US-South Korea relations will be reborn as an economic and security alliance based on cooperation in advanced technology and supply chains," he said.

The factory visit is deemed a sign of US-South Korea solidarity against China's growing reach in chips and to flaunt to Beijing the close ties between Washington and Samsung, amid US efforts to fix a domestic shortage of chips.

Next week in Tokyo, Mr Biden is slated to launch the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) aimed at strengthening US economic cooperation with its Indo-Pacific partners, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, and build a global supply chain without China.

During his speech, Mr Biden said the US will work with like-minded countries with shared values, like South Korea, to "secure more of what we need from our allies and partners, and bolster our supply chain resilience".

He will hold a summit with Mr Yoon to discuss issues such as North Korea's growing nuclear threat and come up with a plan to strengthen US "extended deterrence" - which refers to the deployment of US assets to defend an ally.