THE BIG STORY

Prices continued to climb in June with inflation touching its highest levels since 2008. Core inflation, which better reflects the average bills of Singaporeans, went up to 4.4 per cent. With supply chains disrupted and the war in Ukraine still raging, prices are expected to continue rising over the next several months.

THE BIG STORY

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) has said the South China Sea is not a "safari park" for powers outside the region, nor is it an arena for major power competition, as he urged Asean to reject outside interference. He also pushed Asean states to reach an agreement with China on a code of conduct for the waterway.

WORLD

Hong Kong plans to reduce its hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals. The current seven-day duration could be cut to four or five days with the introduction of a two-colour health code system. The government is expected to make a decision in the next one to two weeks, according to the local media.

SINGAPORE

The story of how dancer and choreographer Francesca Harriman coped with the challenges of Covid-19 is among those featured in a short film in the National Day Parade (NDP). After her shows were cancelled from Covid-19 curbs, she became a swabber. This year's NDP, held at the Marina Bay floating platform, will be the first full-scale parade since the start of the pandemic.

TECH

Buy a smartphone or laptop, use it for a few years, jettison it when it turns sluggish and upgrade to an improved model. Sounds familiar? But as threats of a global recession loom and concerns about climate change intensify, we cannot assume consumers will continue conforming to this upgrade cycle, says Professor Lim Sun Sun.

BUSINESS

Singapore's integrated resorts are benefiting from tourists returning to the Republic, with Marina Bay Sands reporting its highest quarter of gaming revenue since the onset of Covid-19 in 2020. Analysts also expect Resorts World Sentosa to deliver numbers exceeding pre-pandemic levels.