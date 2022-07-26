TechTalk

Time to break free of the incessant tech upgrade cycle

Amid greater eco-awareness, firms need to put sustainability at centre of products

Lim Sun Sun For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As more countries transition towards living with Covid-19, technology companies are seeing a dip in product sales after high demand in the past two years when working and learning from home became the norm. Shareholders are undoubtedly fretting over this gloomy state of affairs, with the capitalist growth-at-all-costs model not going quite according to plan.

Yet this lukewarm climate for technology products may compel a rethink of the classic upgrade cycle that companies and consumers alike have become accustomed to - buy a smartphone or laptop, use it for a few years, jettison it when it turns sluggish and upgrade to an improved model. Rinse and repeat.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2022, with the headline Time to break free of the incessant tech upgrade cycle. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top